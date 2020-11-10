Small fire in UNLV high-rise extinguished by county firefighters

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A fire in a third-floor laundry room of a high-rise on the UNLV campus prompted a big response, but the blaze was quickly extinguished.

The call just before 5 p.m. Monday brought five fire engines, as well as other Clark County Fire Department vehicles, to 4505 Maryland Parkway. CCFD said 28 personnel in all responded to the report.

The fire was kept to the laundry room by sprinklers, and CCFD personnel extinguished it.

No evacuation was necessary, and no injuries were reported.

