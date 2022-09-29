LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The United States Geological Survey (USGS) confirms a 2.4 magnitude earthquake shook parts of the Las Vegas Valley at 8:06 p.m. Thursday.

The small quake was centered under the southwest corner of Craig Ranch Park near Craig and Commerce. It was measured at 11.5 km or 7.1 miles below ground.

Several people in the area reported feeling a shaking motion, but no damage has been reported.

It is normal for the USGS official magnitude of an earthquake to change as more data becomes available.