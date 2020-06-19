1  of  5
Small coin show marks return of conventions at Palace Station

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Palace Station is bringing in the Vegas Pop Up Coin Show — an in-person convention that will set up 15 dealers in an area that usually has 80 exhibitors.

The event is scheduled July 2-5.

COVID-19 social distancing rules will be applied, and plans are in place to allow 25 people in at a time. Combined with vendors, that will put about 50 people in the room at a time.

The announcement for the show came on coinweek.com, and industry website.

The website points out that exhibitor spaces will be much bigger than normal.

More information is available at coinweek.com.

