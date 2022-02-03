More cell power coming to the Las Vegas Strip

Small cell site pole on the Las Vegas Strip in front of Resorts World. (Photo: KLAS)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Improved cell service should be coming to the Las Vegas Strip soon, exactly when however, is unknown. Clark County has begun installing ‘small cell site’ poles along the Strip.

The new poles can already be seen in front of Resorts World in the center divide. The county has contracted with Valmont Structures out of Valley, Nebraska. Each of the poles are a little over 42 feet tall according to schematics linked on the Clark County website.

The antennas within the poles will be used to boost 4G and 5G service for providers that will pay to use the equipment and antennas.

To date, the county has installed at least 40 poles, with plans to install another 140 along the length of the Strip from the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign on the south to Sahara on the north.

Small cell site pole on the Las Vegas Strip in front of Resorts World. (Photo: KLAS)

The new poles will also be pulling double duty as street light holders. There is no word at this time when the boosted service will begin on the Strip.