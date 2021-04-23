Small businesses struggle to find more workers as capacity limits are set to expand

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Job fairs, job openings, now hiring signs — all indications we are moving closer to 100% capacity in a little over a month and 80% by next weekend.

While there are hundreds of jobs available, there may not be hundreds of people to hire. That is the problem many business owners are finding.

“I am pretty sure a lot of people can attest to how difficult it was once Covid hit,” said Nate Guerrero — Operations Manager at “Fruits and Roots.”

As business picks up at “Fruits and Roots,” the race is on to bring on more workers.

Guerrero is preparing to open a second location, but adding employees is easier said than done.

“We are open to new hires we are wanting to come through and apply,” Guerrero said. “It has been a difficult time hiring. I would say at least 75%, if not more, of people we have reached out to on Indeed, Instagram, Facebook all of the platforms have not showed it has been crazy.”

Fruits and Roots isn’t the only business having a tough time hiring.

Ignazio Sessa owns the “Omelet House” in Summerlin and Skye Canyon.

“There are a lot of jobs out there, especially us we are looking for servers, managers, we are looking for bussers,” said Sessa. “We are taking applications, we have ads in the Review Journal and stuff like that, but we have not been getting any bites. It has been tough. A year ago, if I put an ad on Craigslist, I would be swamped.”

Sessa believes some are opting to stay on unemployment as the pandemic continues.

He knows many other business owners in the same boat.

“I got four or five guys in the same industry I am in, and they are struggling too but we just got to hold on,” Sessa said.

DETR in the past has announced that they will start requiring work search proof on unemployment claims starting May 1. So, hopefully, businesses will see more applicants very soon.