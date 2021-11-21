Small businesses prepare for Thanksgiving rush, busy holiday season

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Throughout the next few days, the team at Humboldt Sweets will bake nearly 150 pumpkin cream and chocolate cream pies.

“We don’t want it sitting around, our pies, for two days. We fill them the same day that people are picking them up, so everything is nice and fresh,” says Tamara Pichulo, Head Baker at Humboldt Sweets

The family-owned bakery near Green Valley has already maxed out its pie orders for Thanksgiving. There are currently two dedicated bakers, but due to the volume of orders, Pichulo is hoping to bring on another team member ahead of Christmas and the next holiday season.

“We’re doing a lot more orders now than when COVID hit, it set us back, but now we’re coming out of it and things are great,” says Pichulo.

Locally owned business offering holiday deals

Jamie Schwartz with the UNLV Office of Economic Development says there could be a renewed enthusiasm for shopping locally this holiday season. She says it’s needed right now.

“You’re supporting your neighbors, their kids go to school with your kids, and they’re part of your local ecosystem. So that’s good for everyone,” says Schwartz, who serves as Director of Industry and Business Engagement.

Schwartz notes that many small businesses were forced to go online to reach customers at the beginning of the pandemic. Because of this, there will be more local businesses offering online discounts than ever before.

“When they’re doing their shopping, and when they’re thinking about giving to their family members, maybe you can simultaneously give to your community by supporting your community and buying local,” says Schwartz.

Many of these small businesses will offer holiday discounts when shopping in person as well. Schwartz says the Arts District, Water Street, and the business corridor in North Las Vegas all have shops eager to welcome new customers.