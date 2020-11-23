Small businesses prep for holiday season amid COVID-19 pandemic

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Some small businesses in the valley are preparing for the holiday season.

The pandemic forced a lot of small businesses to adjust their operations and some notice a difference when it comes to the type of orders at the moment.

Felicia Parker and her family prepare gift baskets, fulfilling orders coming into “Any Occassion Baskets” — a Las Vegas business operating in the loft space of Parker’s Mountain’s Edge Home.

“We are changing our approach to things,” Parker said. “I’ve been so thankful and grateful to be a homebased business during this time. “

The set-up helps cut overhead costs. It also allows Parker to continue managing orders and adapting to clients’ needs now.

“The basket orders for the large holiday baskets for the company events are no longer being ordered,” Parker said. “It’s the smaller, individual baskets for the individual employee or customer or referral.”

It is a similar scenario for “Popped” — a gourmet popcorn business in Henderson.

“We’re pushing more toward to the individual package, gift,” said “Popped co-owner Jean Francois.

Francois says the holidays remain crucial for her business.

“It’s about 30 percent of our business throughout the year,” Francois said. “We really look forward for a good holiday season and hoping that’s going to put us back on track.”

On track after a slip in sales because of casinos temporarily closing and cancelled conventions, but Francois and Parker expect business to pick-up.

“We’re finally starting to receive some corporate orders,” Francois said.

Things are coming back, which we’re really grateful,” Parker added.

Both owners say clients seem to prefer shipping and delivery options to keep everything contactless.