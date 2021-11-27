Small Business Saturday: Time when people encouraged to shop local

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Shoppers Saturday explored locally owned businesses along Henderson’s Water Street during Shop Small Henderson, considered by some store owners as the busiest day of the year.

The event was one of several held in Nevada in connection with the national shopping holiday known as Small Business Saturday.

Business leaders in Henderson say events like this are essential because the area doesn’t get much attention.

“We’re hoping to get past the pandemic feel of everything and bring life back to downtown,” said Stephanie Rose, president of City Lights Art Gallery. “I’d love to see people walking up and down the street all hours of the day and night, and right now, we don’t have that.”

Rose says the pandemic hit those local businesses hard, and they’re working to survive.

Small Business Saturday started in 2010 to encourage consumers to shop in their small local stores rather than national chains.