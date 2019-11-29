Holiday shopping continues with Small Business Saturday tomorrow

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There’s more shopping days ahead of us as Small Business Saturday starts tomorrow, Nov. 30.

The day is a national effort to buy unique gifts from local shops.

American Express says for every dollar spent at a small business, about 67 cents stay in the local community.

Since the movement began, shoppers have reported spending more than $100 billion dollars on Small Business Saturday.

It brings holiday cheer to small business owners and entrepreneurs who have to compete with big stores.

