LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In honor of Small Business Saturday, the City of Las Vegas will offer free on-street meter parking.

The free parking is to help encourage residents to shop locally for Small Business Saturday on Nov. 26.

The on-street meter parking will be free in the downtown area including in the 18b Las Vegas Arts District.

The city said that the free parking will allow customers to support local stores and restaurants whether it’s dining in, shopping in-store, or picking up orders.