LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — While Thanksgiving kicks off a major shopping weekend for the holidays, sometimes shopping small can make a big difference in a community. There are various events around the Las Vegas valley featuring local small businesses.

Downtown Container Park

This year is the 10th anniversary of Downtown Container Park and to celebrate, the small business there will be offering 10% off the entire weekend. There will also be live entertainment, specialty food and drink discounts. All the festivities begin on Saturday, Nov. 25 at 10 a.m.

Downtown Water Street Plaza

The annual Shop Small Saturday is returning to Water Street Plaza and will bring with it live music, activities, treats, and more. It takes place on Saturday, Nov. 25 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Water Street Plaza at 240 S. Water Street. Guests can check in at the Water Street Business Association booth to get an event map that includes the locations of more than 100 small businesses and artisans and vouchers for treats.

Market in the Alley

There will be more than 70 small businesses to shop and explore at Market in the Alley which is held at Downtown Las Vegas Arts District from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 25.

The event will move to The District at Green Valley Ranch on Sunday, Nov. 26 and then back to the UnCommons on Dec. 3.

Downtown Summerlin

There are nearly 30 locally-owned businesses in Downtown Summerlin. You can also visit the Las Vegas Farmers Market from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Click here for more information.