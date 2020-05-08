Small business owners sound off on Sisolak’s Phase One announcement

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Small businesses across the Valley are gearing up to open come Saturday. We spoke to business owners about Gov. Steve Sisolak’s announcement regarding Nevada entering into Phase One on May 9.

While people are excited to get back to work, their worries have not completely subsided.

From retail stores, restaurants, salons and barber shops, certain non-essential businesses are gearing up to reopen this weekend.

“I can’t wait; every day counts against our PNL,” said Ava Mucikyan, owner of The Salt Room.

Mucikyan is eager to to make money again.

“That was the most devastating event for this small business,” Mucikyan said, “We have been open for six years.”

The Salt Room and other businesses will have to follow strict guidelines. Employees must wear masks, and social distancing will have to be enforced.

Mucikyan said the worries are not exactly over.

“But still, are people going to embrace it, because as I understand, it is not going to be a jump right back to normal,” explained Mucikyan. “It is going to be interesting, and I have no idea what the future holds, honestly.”

During Thursday’s press conference, the governor recognized how some restaurants may find it hard to survive if they can only serve at half capacity.

While some businesses get to open, others must remain closed, such as bars, night clubs and fitness centers.

“It’s been terrible. We have lost all incoming revenue,” lamented Tory Teunis of Powerhour360.

Teunis was hoping to open their Summerlin-area gym, but that won’t be happening. He said they have a safety plan and hope they can open before it’s too late.

“We feel it should be up to the consumer to choose whether or not they want to come work out,” expressed Teunis.

Now, it is crunch time for business owners, with less than two days to go.

Mucikyan said before Saturday, she needs to make sure she has employees ready and that both her locations are in opening condition.