Small business owners react to Mayor Goodman’s comments

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Small business owners are reacting to what Mayor Carolyn Goodman had to say about getting the city back open. On Thursday, 8 News Now spoke to several business owners in the Arts District who are eager to get back open.

Owners say with no income it is hard to even pay rent during the pandemic. They know much of the valley, state and nation are in the same boat.

8 News Now got reactions to what the Mayor of Las Vegas said.

Some say, let’s get open now using precautions like what she said. Others say they understand the mayor wanting to help businesses like these, but they say we need to be smart and wait for the experts to say okay.

“I agree with doing a staged opening and getting it done now, doing it now I don’t think Las Vegas is going to survive another month of shutdown,” said Becky Miller, owner of the Main Street Mercantile.

“We all want to reopen as soon as it is safe to do so, but she did not present a case based on any reason, logic or data,” cautioned David Mcannus, owner of the Atomic Salon.

Mcannus and his partner hope when it is time to open, small businesses have some sort of precaution guidelines to follow. They hope more direction can possibly speed up the process.

One woman told 8 News Now she knows of some businesses that have already closed down here due to the shutdown. Many say they don’t know what they will do if this lasts another few months.