Small Business Connector to open in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas is opening a first-of-its-kind Small Business Connector to help businesses launch and expand.

The center, located inside North Las Vegas City Hall, will allow businesses to get a license, register with the Secretary of State, meet city development officials and apply for permits all in one location.

A ribbon-cutting is planned Tuesday at 11 a.m. at 2250 Las Vegas Blvd. N.

“By offering a host of resources under one roof, we are making it even easier for small businesses to succeed in North Las Vegas,“ Mayor John Lee said. “Small businesses are the backbone of our economy and will drive Southern Nevada’s post-pandemic recovery.”

Partners in the NLV Connector include UNLV’s Small Business Development Center, which will provide business owners free expertise on how to start and grow a business; Access Community Capital, which will provide small business owners and startup entrepreneurs low-cost business loans, with a focus on women, veteran and minority-owned leaders; and the Employ NV Business Hub, which connects job seekers and employers, and supports expanding companies with on-the-job training for new hires.

Lee will be at the ceremony. Other guests will include Jaime Cruz, executive director of Workforce Connections, Nic Steele, executive director of Access Community Capital, and Amanda Payan, owner of North 5th Brewing Co.