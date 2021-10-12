‘Small Business Connector’ promises to help North Las Vegas businesses thrive

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s a one-stop-shop for small businesses. The City of North Las Vegas launched a new program to help small businesses launch, grow and connect.

It’s called “Small Business Connector” which promises to launch and expand low-cost loans to entrepreneurs and connect job seekers with employers.

“As the city slowly comes out of the pandemic, they want to offer a helping hand to those small businesses struggling to survive,” Pamela Goynes-Brown, City of North Las Vegas, Councilwoman Ward 2.

“We will help you with the startup, we will help you as a recruiter because there are so many ins and outs in starting a business. Anything that you need to know about a business – access to capital, finding employees, or how to get a business license,” Goynes-Brown added.

The North Las Vegas Connector will be the first in Nevada to have an employee business hub, funded by the American Rescue Plan Act, and is part of the city’s ongoing covid response efforts.

Another great feature about the program is that the city has partnered with UNLV Small Business Development Center.

They can provide you with free expert advice on how to start and grow your business.