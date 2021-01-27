Small Business Administration extends 8(a) assistance for minority-owned businesses by 1 year

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The U.S. Small Business Administration is providing a one-year extension to the 8(a) Business Development Program due to the challenges of COVID-19.

The program is intended to help minority-owned businesses by providing business training, counseling, marketing and technical assistance.

SBA issued this guidance for getting the one-year extension:

Any firm that participated in the 8(a) Program between March 13, 2020, and Sept. 9, 2020, has the option to extend its program participation for one year from the end of its program term. Firms that were terminated, early graduated, or voluntarily withdrew from the 8(a) Program during this period are not eligible for the extension. Firms admitted to the 8(a) Program on or after Sept. 10, 2020, are not eligible for the extension.

Also:

Firms participating in the 8(a) Program on Jan. 13, 2021, will receive an automatic one-year program extension unless they decline it in writing.

If an 8(a) firm previously elected to voluntarily suspend its program participation in connection with the nationwide coronavirus emergency disaster declaration, the length of the suspension will first be added to the firm’s program term, and the one-year extension will be added to the end of that extension.

Firms that elect to extend their participation in the program will not be subject to a higher non-8(a) business activity target (BAT) for the extension period. The same 50 percent BAT that applies to the ninth program year will apply to the extended program term.

Firms that do not wish to receive the automatic program extension are required to submit notice of decline in writing to SBA’s Associate Administrator, Office of Business Development, Small Business Administration, 409 Third Street SW, Washington, DC 20416 or email to 8aQuestions@sba.gov.

Firms that were participating in the 8(a) Program as of March 13, 2020, but graduated before January 13, 2021, are eligible for program readmittance.

Firms seeking readmittance must notify SBA as soon as possible, but no later than March 15, 2021. As a condition of readmittance, a firm must certify that it continues to meet all applicable program eligibility requirements. If readmitted, the extension date is the firm’s original program exit date. For example, a firm with a program completion date of April 15, 2020 is readmitted January 25, 2021, their new program end date is April 15, 2021.

Firms must submit readmittance notification to SBA’s Associate Administrator, Office of Business Development, Small Business Administration, 409 Third Street SW, Washington, DC 20416 or email to 8aQuestions@sba.gov

SBA will readmit a firm to the 8(a) Program within five business days of receiving a readmittance request. The firm’s new program completion date is one year from the date it initially completed the program, not the date the final rule was published.