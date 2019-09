HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — A small aircraft made a hard landing at Henderson Executive Airport Sunday morning, less than a day after a plane crash killed two passengers and seriously injured two more at the same facility.

According to the FAA, a Cessna 182’s landing gear collapsed when it landed around 9:55 a.m. The aircraft sustained minor damage, and no injuries were reported. There were four passengers aboard.

Henderson Fire responded and cleared the scene within minutes.