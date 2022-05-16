LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There has been an outpouring of support for a 31-year-old North Las Vegas man, who was hit and killed while riding his bike on Sunday.

Police say Benjamin Black died after an SUV hit him near North 5th Street and the 215, and add speed may have played a factor in the crash.

8 News Now spoke with concerned residents living near the crash scene.

“I have come out of my own side street and had to kind of see my speed, and correct myself,” David a resident living nearby said.”

Lavar Taylor lives a block away from where the crash happened and says on his block, that speeding usually isn’t a problem.

“We’re not on a residential street at the moment so, slow it down while you’re coming through there,” Taylor expressed.

Jacqueline Gravatt is the North Las Vegas Police Department chief and echoed the same message to drivers.

“The entire valley is growing, therefore the population is going to increase, that’s only going to mean more vehicles on the road,” she said. “We want all of our citizens to be safe.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up to assist Benjamin Black’s family. He worked for KB Home and leaves behind a pregnant wife and son.

A vigil will be held in Black’s honor near the crash site at 1146 Dorrell Ln. North Las Vegas, on Monday at 7:45 p.m.