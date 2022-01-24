Slot jackpot pays $1.1 million at Fremont in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A $1.1 million payoff on a Wheel of Fortune slot machine hit Friday, Jan. 21, at the Fremont Hotel and Casino in downtown Las Vegas.

The winner, a lucky guest from Hawaii, asked to remain anonymous after winning $1,100,986.

The jackpot hit on a $5 bet on the Wheel of Fortune Super Times Pay 2x 3x 4x 5x after the guest had only been playing the machine for about 10 minutes, according to a Boyd Gaming news release. The winner was staying at another Boyd property downtown — the California Hotel and Casino.

The company noted that another gambler from Hawaii hit a million-dollar jackpot on a $2 bet on Nov. 17 at Main Street Station. That payoff was on a Wheel of Fortune Double Diamond machine.