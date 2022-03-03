LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — When you hit a $1,200 jackpot on a slot machine, Uncle Sam gets a cut of the winnings.

But under legislation proposed Thursday in Washington, D.C., that limit could increase to $5,000. It’s called the SLOT Act — Shifting Limits on Thresholds.

“The current threshold for reporting slot winnings was set at $1,200 in 1977 and has not been updated in the 45 years since,” said U.S. Rep. Dina Titus (D-Nev.). “If indexed for inflation, the threshold would be around $5,000. Due to inflation, the number of jackpots hitting that threshold, triggering a shut down of the machine and necessitating excessive paperwork requirements for the patron, has increased dramatically.”

Titus said the $1,200 limit “creates an unnecessary burden on the gaming industry.”

Not to mention the tax burden on the jackpot winner. One jackpot over $1,200 can be a reason for changing the way a tax return is filed, but the chore of proving gaming losses to offset the jackpot can be daunting for a lot of people.

“While I believe appropriate taxes should be collected on winnings, raising the threshold would reduce paperwork and ensure this is accomplished more efficiently,” Titus said.

And it’s not just a Nevada concern anymore, with casinos all over the country. In addition to Titus and U.S. Reps. Mark Amodei (R-Nev.) and Steven Horsford (D-Nev.), the legislation was co-sponsored by Pennsylvania Congressman Guy Reschenthaler, a Republican.

“Today’s legislation is an important and commonsense step to modernize gaming regulations while supporting our industry’s full recovery,” stated American Gaming Association President and CEO Bill Miller. “Representatives Titus and Reschenthaler, along with the Congressional Gaming Caucus, are important champions of our industry and I appreciate their relentless efforts to address this outdated rule.”