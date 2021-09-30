Slight dip in August gaming win as COVID-19 cases peak again

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Since March, Nevada has had monthly gaming wins of more than $1 billion. July was the highest month of 2021 with a win of $1.36. But it appears as the Delta virus took hold in mid-summer and COVID-19 cases began to spike again, it had a slight impact on the gaming win for August.

The August 2021 gaming win was $1.17 billion, the lowest it’s been since April but still higher than the win in August 2019 when it was $952 million, prior to the pandemic.

The gaming win is the amount of money casinos collect from betting.

Las Vegas Strip properties continue to be strong players bringing in $625 million, or 97% more than in August of 2020, which was a few months after casinos reopened from the pandemic closures. Gaming properties are two months into their fiscal year but the Strip casinos have already exceeded last year’s gaming win by 119%.

Downtown Las Vegas casinos saw a gaming win of $64 million, 81% more than in the previous August.

All other gaming properties across the state did see an increase in gaming wins in August 2021 when compared to August 2020.