Tailgate party spread with hot wings, pig in a blanket, nachos, pretzels, and popcorn with football and a football jersey.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Mmmm… pizza🍕, tacos🌮, chips and dip, and wings! All of these foods and so much more, including healthier options like a veggie plate, reign supreme when it comes to snacking while watching the Super Bowl!

We asked 8 News NOW viewers what their favorite game time snacks were. Check out the photo gallery above to see some of the photos sent to us.