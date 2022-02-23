SLIDESHOW: Snow blankets Mount Charleston, Pahrump

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Overnight temperatures dipped enough to turn rain to snow in Pahrump, Sandy Valley, and on Mount Charleston.

There is a chance of rain in the Las Vegas valley during the day that could produce some snowflakes.

Viewers who woke up to the snow sent these photos.

Echo subdivision on Mount Charleston. (Credit: Wayne family)

Echo subdivision on Mount Charleston.

Echo subdivision on Mount Charleston.

Echo subdivision on Mount Charleston.

Maxine Levy’s goat enjoys the snow in Pahrump.

Pahrump snow (Credit: Pam Haynes)

Pahrump snow (Credit: Pam Haynes)

Pahrump snow (Credit: Pam Haynes)

Pahrump snow (Credit: Pam Haynes)

Snow in Pahrump (Credit: Jessica Suto)

Snow in Pahrump (Credit: Debbie Booth)

Snow in Pahrump (Credit: Debbie Booth)

Snow in Pahrump (Credit: Debbie Booth)

Snow in Pahrump (Credit: Robert Furnish)

Snow in Pahrump (Credit: Neil Levy)

Snow in Pahrump (Credit: Neil Levy)

Snow in Pahrump (Credit: Jenny Jean)

Snow in Pahrump (Credit: Rayan Pierro)

Snow in Pahrump (Credit: Jessica Suto)

Snow in Pahrump (Credit: Davey Matthews)

Snow in Pahrump (Credit: Davey Matthews)

Snow in Pahrump (Credit: Davey Matthews)

According to the National Weather Service in Las Vegas, the Spring Mountains received three to six inches of snow and Lee Canyon got between two to four inches of fresh powder. Motorists are advised to call 511 to check for any road restrictions before heading up to Lee or Kyle Canyons today.

Richard Delabio shot video of the snowfall in Sandy Valley Wednesday morning.

There was heavy snowfall in neighboring Utah and Arizona.