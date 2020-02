LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Rainbows are covering Las Vegas as we continue to see rain across the valley. Much of the valley will weather a rainy day on Saturday, while higher elevations will see snow.

We asked viewers to send us their pictures of rainbows coming from all over Las Vegas.

Courtesy: ParlayinVegas / Twitter

Courtesy: Jenny_IDLYITW / Twitter

Courtesy: Julieta Medina / Twitter

Courtesy: Susan Hall / Twitter

Courtesy: Getti_hulahoops / Twitter

Courtesy: Lisa Perez / Facebook

Courtesy: Shannon Rice

Precipitation will be likely during the morning to late afternoon, with a chance of showers continuing into the evening, possibly up until midnight.

Some 8 News Now viewers are even sending video of hail in Summerlin.