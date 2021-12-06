SLIDESHOW: Metro police take 250+ deserving kids on holiday shopping spree

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It was a day filled with holiday spirit as Las Vegas Metro Police Department officers went shopping with some very excited children over the weekend.

It’s the annual Santa Cops shopping experience where kids are paired up with officers to shop for toys and winter necessities before Christmas. More than 250 children took part in the special day.

Officers from each area command nominated children they knew were in great need. The goal of the event is to give kids the opportunity to interact with officers under positive circumstances.

Aside from shopping, the kids also got to visit Santa and send letters to the North Pole.

The event was made possible by support from the LVMPD Foundation and Macy’s at the Fashion Show.