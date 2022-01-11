SLIDESHOW: Large fire burns abandoned building near Las Vegas Blvd.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas and Clark County firefighters battled a large blaze overnight at an abandoned building on Oakey Boulevard, just west of Las Vegas Boulevard.

The fire was reported just before midnight Monday when dispatchers received numerous 9-1-1 calls about the flames.

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue responds to a fire at 17 E. Oakey Blvd. (Credit: Las Vegas Fire & Rescue)

When firefighters arrived, there were heavy flames and smoke showing from the rear portion of the building. It took firefighters about 30 minutes to get the fire under control and it was completely out in two hours.

The fire destroyed about half of the building mostly to the rear of the one-story wood-frame building. Damage was estimated at $100,000.

The cause of the fire is undetermined but callers told firefighters they saw homeless people leaving the building when the fire first started.

There were no reported injuries.