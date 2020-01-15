SLIDESHOW: Happy National Dress Up Your Pet Day!

SHANGHAI, CHINA – AUGUST 21: A dressed-up dog is seen during Pet Fair Asia 2019 at Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC) on August 21, 2019 in Shanghai, China. Pet Fair Asia is held from August 21 to 25 in Shanghai. (Photo by Tang Ying/VCG via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Tuesday was National Dress Up Your Pet Day, which if were being honest is a day humans love because they look so adorable, but a day fur babies hate because let’s face it, who wants to be confined in a cute frilly costume?

LONG BEACH, CA – OCTOBER 29: A parade finalist is seen during the Haute Dog Howl’oween Parade on October 29, 2017 in Long Beach, California. (Photo by Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images)

So in honor of the festive day, 8 News NOW reached out to viewers on social media and asked them to share their photos. Below is a slideshow of some of the photos that made us laugh, while simply melting our hearts.😍

To view all of the photos posted on the 8 News NOW Facebook page check below.