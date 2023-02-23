LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Never is the saying more true that big things come in small packages. That’s certainly the case at a Las Vegas convention of artists who focus on miniature art.

Artists who specialize in taking everything from everyday items such as furniture and food to animation and photography and scaling it down to miniature sizes have gathered at The International Market of Miniature Artisans this week to show their skills.

Artwork featured at The International Market of Miniature Artisans (KLAS)

The event is taking place at the Gold Coast Casino and Hotel and is open to the public on Saturday and Sunday (Feb. 25 & 26). Entry is $12 for adults and $6 for children 8 and older. The art will be on sale over the weekend.

There is a free children’s workshop Saturday from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. where kids will learn how to make fairy garden houses out of milk cartons and sticks.