SLIDESHOW: Bellagio Conservatory’s Year of the Ox display

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Bellagio Conservatory and Botanical Garden is celebrating the Year of the Ox with its “Season of Love” floral display.

The Lunar New Year display features four scenes of floral creations that convey message of love for nature, commitment, tradition, children and travel.

There are Chinese dog water fountains, a pair of cattle, 3D-printed jade medallions hanging from the ceiling and gold cherry blossom branches among thousands of flowers and plants.

The display is open free to the public 24 hours a day, seven days a week and make a great backdrop for photos. The display will be up through March 6.