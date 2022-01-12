SLIDESHOW: A silent tribute to Sen. Harry Reid as he lies in state at Capitol

Members of Congress surround the casket of former Sen. Harry Reid, D-Nev., as he lies in state in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — The late Sen. Harry Reid has been remembered at the U.S. Capitol as a “legendary leader.” And President Joe Biden has paid silent tribute as Reid lay in state at the Capitol Rotunda.

Family members including Josh Reid, Rory Reid and wife Landra Gould watch as a U.S. Joint Forces bearer team carries the flag-draped casket of former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, D-Nev., into the U.S. Capitol where he will lie in state, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, in Washington. Reid, who served five terms in the Senate, will be honored Wednesday in the Capitol Rotunda during a ceremony closed to the public under COVID-19 protocols. (Brendan Smialowski/Pool via AP)

A U.S. Joint Forces bearer team carries the flag-draped casket of former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, D-Nev., into the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol where he will lie in state, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, in Washington. (Chip Somodevilla/Pool via AP)

A U.S. Joint Forces bearer team places the flag-draped casket of former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, D-Nev., into the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol where he will lie in state, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, in Washington. (Chip Somodevilla/Pool via AP)

Member of the U.S. Senate pause at the casket after a memorial service for former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, D-Nev., in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol as Reid lies in state, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, in Washington. (Chip Somodevilla/Pool via AP)

Landra Gould, widow of former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, D-Nev., pauses at the casket during a memorial service in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol as Reid lies in state, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, in Washington. (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool via AP)

Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, pause at the casket a during a memorial service for former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, D-Nev., in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol as Reid lies in state, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, in Washington. (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool via AP)

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi of Calif., and Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer of N.Y., pay their respects at the casket of Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, D-Nev., during a memorial service in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol as Reid lies in state, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, in Washington. (Tom Williams/Pool via AP)

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., touch the casket of former Sen. Harry Reid, D-Nev., as he lies in state in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)

Officers salute the casket of former Sen. Harry Reid, D-Nev., as he lies in state in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, in Washington. Also pictured is Reid’s hat, left at the casket by his wife, Landra Gould. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)

The family of former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid of Nevada, walks around his flag-draped casket as Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Douglas Emhoff look on, during a memorial service for Reid in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol as he lies in state, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, in Washington. (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool via AP)

Landra Gould, widow of former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, D-Nev., pays her respects at his casket during a memorial service in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol as Reid lies in state, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, in Washington. (Tom Williams/Pool via AP)

President Joe Biden pays his respects to former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, D-Nev., in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol as Reid lies in state, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, in Washington. (Bill Clark/Pool via AP)

President Joe Biden arrives pay his respects to former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, D-Nev., in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol as Reid lies in state, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, in Washington. (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool via AP)

President Joe Biden touches the flag-draped casket of former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid of Nevada, as he lies in state in the U. S. Capitol Rotunda, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)

The flag-draped casket of former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid of Nevada, lies in state in the Rotunda of the U.S Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says Reid spoke softly but carried the “force of thunder.” Reid served five terms in the Senate and rose to be majority leader. Reid died last month at 82. He had pancreatic cancer.

Reid rose from poverty in a dusty Nevada mining town to deliver landmark legislation from the most powerful position in the Senate. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says Reid “made the world a better place.”