LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s one of our favorite days of the year! Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021 is National Love Your Pet Day!

Any excuse to see cute pictures of your dogs, cats, rabbits, guinea pigs and other adorable pets is a good excuse! We are asking viewers to send in the best photos of their lovely pets.

Meet some of the most adorable animals that live in the Las Vegas valley:

Fluffy and Gigi! Courtesy: Heidy Anders

Bailey! Courtesy: Liz Kranson

Marvel! Courtesy: Nikayla Bautista, @nikaylaandco

Courtesy: Maricar Brown

Charlee! Courtesy: Tika Epstein

Shylee! Courtesy: Tika Epstein

Macaroni! Courtesy: @abbiefromvegas / Twitter

Flash! Courtesy: Melissa Aviles

Have a great picture of your pet that you’d like to share? Please email to: pix@8newsnow.com