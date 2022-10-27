LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man is accused of stalking, kidnapping, and threatening to rape and kill his ex-girlfriend after she broke up with him, according to an arrest report.

James Henderson, 20, is facing charges of felony aggravated stalking and kidnapping.

The victim and her family were woken up on Oct. 18 around 1 a.m. to Henderson banging on the door of their home, one hour after a temporary protective order against him expired, according to the report.

Henderson also began sending the victim threatening messages including, “You in my house by Oct. 28 and you have to sleep with me or else I’m going to kill you,” “F—ing tell me that you love me b—- or I’m going to kill you tonight,” and “If you don’t answer me I’m going to make sure everybody in your family is dead by this weekend,” the report said.

Henderson also threatened to rape the victim and sent her a picture of him sticking his tongue out over text messages, the report said.

The victim met Henderson on a social media app around April and began dating a few months later. In August, Henderson showed up “un-invited” to the victim’s place of work the report said. She said she never gave him the address and did not know how he got it.

They had been dating for about three weeks when Henderson took the victim out to lunch on Sept. 1. She said when she got in his car, he started telling her “he wanted to start a family with her,” and when the victim said she was not ready to have children, he became angry, started screaming at her, and was driving erratically, the report said.

Henderson told the victim that if she ever left him, he would kill himself, pulled out a handgun, and threatened to shoot himself again, according to the report.

The victim tried to get out of the car but Henderson put her into a chokehold. She was able to get out of it and run to a restaurant before Henderson drove up to her, put the gun under his chin, and told her to get back into the car or he would shoot himself, the report said.

The victim then saw a police car in the parking lot and ran toward officers, prompting Henderson to drive away, the report said.

When a Metro officer called Henderson after this incident, he said the victim was just a girl he was seeing, not his girlfriend, and they were arguing because she “wasted his time,” the report said.

The victim got a protection order against Henderson after this incident, which was granted from the next day, Sept. 2, to Oct. 17. She reapplied for a protective order the morning of Oct. 18, which was approved for 45 days, but was not yet served to Henderson by the time he allegedly came to her home, according to the report.

When the victim called police again on Oct. 24, she said she was still receiving threatening messages from Henderson if she didn’t reply to him, the report said.

The victim said she blocked him on social media but Henderson kept making fake accounts and calling her at least 50 times a day from a blocked number, according to the report.

Surveillance video outside the victim’s home also appeared to show Henderson leaving love letters and threatening notes for the victim taped to her door, the report said.

Police executed a search warrant at Henderson’s apartment on Oct. 26, where they found two BB guns and a Glock gun, the report said.

Henderson was arrested that day and booked into the Clark County Detention Center where he was being held Thursday.