LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Sleater-Kinney, an American rock band, will be taking the stage at Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas next year to celebrate the release of their new album “Little Rope.”

“Little Rope” is set to release on Jan. 19 as Sleater-Kinney’s 11th studio album, announced alongside a music video for its lead single titled “Hell,” which was directed by Ashley Connor and starring Miranda July.

The band will be playing the Brooklyn Bowl on Thursday, Feb. 29.

The artist presale begins Wednesday, Oct. 4 at 10 a.m. PST. CITI, Spotify, and Live Nation presales will begin Thursday, Oct. 5 at 10 a.m. PST.

Tickets start at $32.50 and will be available to the general public starting Friday, Oct. 6 at 10 a.m. PST.

For a full list of upcoming shows and additional information, please visit Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas’ website.