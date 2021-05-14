Skye Canyon welcomes Canyon Pet Hospital

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Canyon Pet Hospital in Skye Canyon opened its doors last week, becoming the latest business to join the booming northwest neighborhood.

“It’s been really good,” said Dr. Gill, owner of Canyon Pet Hospital. “Really good feedback, people are

calling us back, they love us and they’re welcoming us in the community, and we love it, too.”

The hospital is located in the same plaza as the Smith’s Marketplace on Skye Canyon Drive, toward the western end, near the Skye Bar and Grill.

Appointments, walk-ins and emergency cases are welcome. They welcome not only cats and dogs, but any animals in need.



“We love all animals,” Gill said. “We’ll be here when you need us.”

They do vaccinations, spaying and neutering and more complicated surgeries, as well, and have a board-certified surgeon on staff for such occasions.

Appointments can be made “here” (canyonpethospitallv.com) or by calling 702-922-4444.