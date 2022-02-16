Skye Canyon ‘sales call’ concerns homeowner after more break-ins

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A resident in the Skye Canyon area reached out to us about a concern that many valley residents share – someone showing up at your door unexpectedly.

With all the reports of break-ins around the valley, some residents are wary of answering the door.

A Skye Canyon homeowner that 8 News Now will only identify as “Roger” is concerned about salesmen spotted in his neighborhood in the northwest valley.

Many people reach out to 8 News Now when after becoming a victim of break-in, and a lot of viewers share their video. And many are reaching out concerning unwelcome guests at their doors.

On Friday, men knocked on Roger’s door in the Skye Canyon area.

“The guy who rang the doorbell tried to open the front door and then he reached up top searching for a key,” Roger said. “I noticed they had Brinks shirts on. I don’t think that is something a Brinks representative would do.”

He said he has a security sign out front and doesn’t know if the guys were legitimate, adding that no neighbors saw them and they drove off in a red two-door unmarked car.

“It is real easy to pose as a salesperson,” Roger said.

Nearly two weeks ago, a break-in happened in Spring Valley. First, a man knocked, then disappeared. And then he came back and busted in the door.

“I am just trying to get the awareness out,” he said.

He took his concern to the community on the Nextdoor app. After he saw comments that Brinks does not go door-to-door, concern grew.

According to a post on the Brinks Home Security website, the company suspended door-to-door sales briefly during the pandemic but then resumed in certain areas. They did have a phone number for people to call about door-to-door salespeople.

“To me, the face doesn’t match the IDs,” Roger said.

Roger said he was worried about the interaction and knew it was best to not answer.

“Even on Brinks’ web site they said if someone rings the doorbell and you didn’t invite them here, number one, check all your doors and makes sure everything is secure. Two, don’t open the door to them,” Roger said.

8 News Now reached out to a media representative for Brinks Home as well. They said a representative will always have ID and show you who they work for.