Skye Canyon, Project 150 partner to feed families this holiday season

In the spirit of giving, the Skye Canyon community is working to ensure disadvantaged or homeless high school students and their families, have something to look forward to this holiday season.

This year, Skye Canyon is partnering with Project 150 to provide hundreds of families with a Thanksgiving and Christmas dinner.

“It’s easy for those high school kids to fall through the cracks because you assume ‘Oh you’re a high school student, you have a family so you have a roof over your head and food to eat’, but that’s not really the case,” said event coordinator Brittany Bolduc.

The meal will have all the fixings — including turkey, vegetables, stuffing and dessert.

Due to the pandemic, Skye Canyon is taking donations online. The goal is to raise $5,000, which will help feed 200 families.

The giving won’t stop there. Skye Canyon says it will match donations up to $5,000, which will double the number of families fed.

“They can make a donation of any amount,” Bolduc said. “I know everybody is struggling this time of year, but any small donation is really going to help those students.”

During a year when many have lost so much, Skye Canyon and Project 150 want to provide some stability and comfort to those who need it most.

“There’s so many students who could be your next-door neighbor, they could go to school with your child, and you would never really realize how much help they do need,” Bolduc said. “So, we’re all about finding that little niche of students who need to the help or people around the valley who need the help.”

If you’d like to take part in the “Feed it Forward” campaign, CLICK HERE. They will be accepting donations through December 3.

A donation of $25 will help feed a family of four.