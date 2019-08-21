Skye Canyon hosts Chalk + Cheers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One community is ringing in the fall season with an outing next month. You can bring your family to join in on the fun at the Skye Canyon Chalk + Cheers art competition and festival.

The free event includes a live 3-D chalk art installation, music, food trucks, an art zone for kids and much more. There will also be a tent with a craft beer bar hosted by Big Dog’s Brewery.

This year’s theme is “Inspire-Be-Inspired,” and 45 artists will compete for top honors and prizes.

The event runs from 11 am to 6 pm on Saturday, September 28. Click here for more information.