Skydiver collides with semi truck after drifting off course

LODI, Calif. (CNN) — California Highway Patrol says a skydiver died Thursday after drifting off-course during landing and colliding with a big rig. Authorities say the victim — a 28-year-old woman — was skydiving with a group of seven people who took off from the Lodi Parachute Center.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. California Highway Patrol is investigating the incident. Six other people in her group landed safely.

CNN reached out to Lodi Parachute Center for comment but did not hear back.