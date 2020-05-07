Skin cancer cases on the rise, sunscreen and shade keys to staying safe

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Even though most people are staying home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many are starting venture outside as restrictions for recreational areas lighten up.

Whether you’re working outdoors, spending time in a local park, swimming or going for a hike, it’s the time of year you have to pay extra attention to your skin and protect yourself from dangerous UV rays. Living in the Las Vegas valley also puts you are more risk of skin cancer because there is minimal shade.

Melanoma is the most aggressive and deadly type of skin cancer and while melanoma deaths are on the decline, the number of cases have increased. Prevention from UV rays is the biggest factor to combat skin cancer.

Here are some easy steps to help prevent skin cancer:

Wear sunscreen on all parts of your body — not just legs and arms

Wear a lightweight long-sleeved shirts and pants – and wear sunglasses

Seek shade between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. when the sun’s rays are the strongest

If you see any new or suspicious spots on your skin or notice changes, such as itching or bleeding reach out to your doctor

Pay attention to moles and changes to them

“Skin cancer remains the most prevalent and prominent cancer in America. There will be more than 5 million cases of skin cancer diagnosed and about 800 to 1,000 melanoma cases just in Las Vegas. That is the most deadly type of skin cancer. Doesn’t matter what complexion you are, the sun is going to damage your skin either way,” said Rupesh Parikh, Comprehensive Cancer Center.

The Comprehensive Cancer Center has partnered with the American Cancer Society to raise awareness for skin care.

This week the center donated 10,000 SPF 30 packets to city of Las Vegas for the homeless.

“It is important for them to be protected as well. They are out in the open, granted they are under the tents but those tents need to be cleaned at times they are standing in the sun and still need to be protected. We are doing our part to help the city,” Parikh said.