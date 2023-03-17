A photo included in an avalanche report shows the general area where a skier died on Jan. 9 near Mummy Mountain.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An experienced backcountry skier who died on Mummy Mountain on Jan. 9 ignored conditions that three other skiers in his group decided were a reason to turn back.

A report released this week by the Colorado Avalanche Information Center details the conditions on the mountain before 32-year-old Punan Zhou triggered an avalanche that killed him.

Zhou’s body was found wrapped “wrapped around a small 6-inch diameter tree” when the other skiers reached him using a transceiver search that led them to the location within 3-4 minutes of the avalanche. Zhou’s helmet was also cracked, according to the report.

One of the three skiers who stayed at the lower elevation reached Zhou first. The skier who was with Zhou skied down to the position to assist. They found he had no pulse and was not breathing as they started to dig him out. After 30 minutes of CPR, circulation had not returned.

Before the avalanche occurred, Zhou and another skier broke off from the five-person group, which included a qualified Professional Ski Patrol/Professional Mountain Guide with more than 15 years of experience — AIARE Level 2 — and two skiers with 2-3 years experience in the backcountry.

Zhou had undergone a 24-hour course on safety in avalanche conditions — AIARE Level 1, according to the report. He had more than five years of experience as a backcountry skier.

Still he ignored conditions that caused the more experienced skier to turn back.

“Although Skiers 1 and 2 agreed that they would descend, they felt the slope was safe to ski from their high point about halfway up the couloir. Reportedly, at this point Skier 2 (Zhou) told Skier 1 that he would have continued to the top if solo that day,” according to the report.

From their higher point, “Skier 1” started down first, stopping after about six turns before he stopped. Zhou followed, and the other skier saw “a fast-moving sluff gathering” behind him. The skier tried to shout a warning as Zhou passed, but couldn’t be sure if he heard it.

An “A” marks the spot where Punan Zhou began his descent, and a “B” marks where his body was found after an avalanche on Jan. 9, 2023.



A map shows the approximate site on Mummy Mountain outside Las Vegas.

The sluff hit Zhou and knocked him off his feet, carrying him to where his body was found.

After Zhou was completely dug out, the skiers started down the mountain with his body. Three and a half hours elapsed before they met the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Search and Rescue team.

The unsafe conditions identified by the more experienced skier were “slabs” that formed as crust over the snowpack due to snow and wind conditions.

The report notes that the avalanche hazard in alpine terrain can change in minutes during storms like the one that hit on Jan. 9. The storm arrived earlier than expected, but the skiers continued their climb to the descent.

Mummy Mountain is part of the Spring Mountains — the area known as “Mount Charleston” by most people in Las Vegas.