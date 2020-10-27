Ski season brings jobs to Lee Canyon; job fair set for Nov. 21

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With ski season approaching, Lee Canyon is looking to fill 150 jobs.

Positions ranging from intructors to retail clerks will be filled during Lee Canyon’s Winter Job Fair on Saturday, Nov. 21, from noon to 4 p.m. Interested applicants should apply online at https://bit.ly/31ArbYR

Lee Canyon offers extensive job training, so previous experience is not necessary, according to a statement from the resort.

“Lee Canyon is seeking candidates who enjoy being part of a competitive, sports-minded team, and thrive on helping others create happier and healthier lives,” says Jim Seely, Lee Canyon’s marketing director. “New this year is Lee Canyon’s online orientation for new hires and rehires. This is a part of our COVID safety guidelines.”

Prospective employees should bring a resume to the job fair hosted at Hillside Lodge, and be prepared for an in-person interview. Casual attire is suggested and facemasks are required. Applicants must follow Lee Canyon’s social distancing guidelines.

Pending weather conditions, Lee Canyon will open in early December. For more information, visit www.leecanyonlv.com.