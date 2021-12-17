Skateboarder critically injured in hit-and-run crash near Owens, Nellis

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Metro police are on the scene of a hit-and-run crash on the east side of the valley Friday night.
Police received a call shortly after 10 p.m for a crash involving a skateboarder near Owens Avenue & Nellis Boulevard.
Witnesses told police, a male was skateboarding on the road when a white sedan hit him. The white sedan left the scene.
The male was taken to an area house in critical condition.
No other details were immediately available.
This is a developing story. Please check back