Skateboarder critically injured in hit-and-run crash near Owens, Nellis

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Metro police are on the scene of a hit-and-run crash on the east side of the valley Friday night.

Police received a call shortly after 10 p.m for a crash involving a skateboarder near Owens Avenue & Nellis Boulevard.

Witnesses told police, a male was skateboarding on the road when a white sedan hit him. The white sedan left the scene.

The male was taken to an area house in critical condition. 

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please check back

