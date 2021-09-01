Skateboarder arrested after ignoring officer’s warning on Las Vegas Strip sidewalk

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 39-year-old who ignored a police officer’s warning about riding a skateboard on a sidewalk on the Las Vegas Strip on Sunday ended up in jail, facing five charges and awaiting a Sept. 15 court date.

Louis Green is described in an arrest report as a 6-foot-2, 230-pound man. An officer patrolling on foot near Planet Hollywood told Green he was breaking the law as he passed.

Green acknowledged the officer, then cursed at him in a calm voice and started to skateboard away … a little faster, according to the arrest report.

The officer pursued on foot, and things got ugly from there.

Green squared off against the officer and there was a struggle. They separated and the officer took out a taser as two other officers arrived and held Green by the arms.

The officer saw a silver folding knife in Green’s hand, and one of the officers drew his gun. The struggle stopped and officers placed Green into custody.

Charges filed in the case include resisting a police officer with a deadly weapon, possession of a controlled substance, possession of burglary tools and two counts of “unlawful acts of self-propelled device on the Las Vegas Strip” … riding a skateboard on the sidewalk.