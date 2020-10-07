Six new senior-focused clinics opening across Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new clinic for seniors is planting roots in Las Vegas. “Partners in Primary Care” is opening six new facilities across the valley, with plans to open two more next year.

The new clinic is working to improve healthcare access for seniors in traditionally underserved areas of the Las Vegas valley.

“Sometimes patients have to travel far, they have to search, and find where they’re going to receive primary care vs. putting clinics right where we know where patients live,” Dr. Tracy Wakefield, Partners in Primary Care.

They serve Medicare-eligible patients, mainly seniors ages 65 and up.

Dr. Tracy Wakefield says their clinics go beyond prevention and screening. They also work on behavioral and social work services, thus, spending more time with a patient.

Everything inside the clinics are designed around seniors.

“Simple things, like non-slip floors, and also exam rooms that have special chairs that can, are motorized that can allow patients to be elevated laying back, laid back if they need to, based if they have mobility issues,” Dr. Wakefield explained.

As people age, the importance of community is even greater.

Once the pandemic gets under control, they’ll have space available for community gatherings.

“Events outside of just medical care, they can be social events… we want our patients to feel like this is not just our doctors office, but also an area where we can share experiences,” she added.

For more information on Partners in Primary Care, click HERE.