Six Mile Cove gets a makeover on National Public Lands Day

A volunteer helps clean up Six Mile Cove on Lake Mohave on Saturday, part of an effort for National Public Lands Day. (National Park Service)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — About 50 volunteers assisted in the cleanup at Six Mile Cove on Lake Mohave on Saturday, taking part in a National Public Lands Day “Leave No Trace” event.

The volunteers removed an estimated 1,000 pounds of glass and 12 cubic yards of trash and debris, according to a National Park Service news release.

“The clean-up made a visible difference and leaves the area looking better than ever,” said Samuel Durbin, park ranger Lake Mead National Recreation Area. “Visitors have been commenting how great the area looks. With a cleaner cove, the area’s natural beauty can shine.”

The cove was selected as an official “Hot Spot” by the Leave No Trace Center for Outdoor Ethics. Hot Spot locations are popular and beautiful outdoor areas across the country that have experienced heavy recreational use and visitor-created impacts, including excessive trash, damage to vegetation, trail erosion, disturbance to wildlife and more.

Six Mile Cove, located just south of Searchlight, Nevada, is one of 19 locations selected in 2019. The popular beach needed the attention after a busy summer.

Volunteer pose for a photo before the cleanup at Six Mile Cove on Lake Mohave on Saturday, part of an effort for National Public Lands Day. (National Park Service)

“Leave No Trace identifies areas suffering from the severe impact of outdoor activities that can thrive again with Leave No Trace solutions,” said Cameron Larnerd, Leave No Trace traveling trainer. “We want to help land managers improve places and put them on the pathway to recovery.” To learn more about Leave No Trace and the seven principles, visit https://lnt.org/why/7-principles.

In addition to support from the dozens of volunteers and Leave No Trace Center for Outdoor Ethics, the cleanup was made possible thanks to Get Outdoors Nevada (the official Lake Mead friends group) and the National Environmental Education Foundation.