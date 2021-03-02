Sisters collaborate on YouTube’s ‘The Hillywood Show’ — WEB EXTRA

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Sisters Hilly and Hannah Hindi are serious about the details. Their YouTube channel, which has 1.7 million followers, will someday lead to collaboration with a Hollywood studio. At least, that’s what they’re working toward.

Hilly Hindi describes “The Hillywood Show” as a parody channel.

“We parody movies, TV shows, celebrities of your favorite fandoms,” she says. “So we’ve done, for movies, Lord of the Rings, Harry Potter … for TV shows, Supernatural, Dr. Who, Sherlock, The Umbrella Academy. We’ve been around for quite some time. The thing that people don’t know about us when you see our channel, it looks huge and well produced And it’s just us. We’re not sponsored. We don’t have a network behind us. We do it all on our own.”

The pandemic took its toll on what they could accomplish, but now they’re back.

They’re thankful for their loyal fans — who have funded the channel — but they want to turn it into a full-time career someday.

Their fans are at the forefront of everything they do for now.

What’s their next target for their “go big or go home” style of parody? Star Wars is always out there, but even the Hindi sisters admit it might be too big.