LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The search continues for the person who shot and killed a man on Fremont Street and injured another, and now video is giving us a look at what happened.

The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. Sunday when the area was still very crowded.

The victim is 23-year-old Raymond Renova. He was shot and killed during an argument at the Fremont Street Experience.

“I hear gunshots and I walk out and see my brother on the floor dead,” said Adreanna Renova, Raymond’s sister.

Adreanna Renova says it was supposed to be a fun night with her brother and cousin before it got violent.

Video shows the altercation happening on Fremont Street early Sunday morning outside Binion’s. You can see how crowded it was and you can see a group of people fighting. And then a man dressed in black pulls out a gun and opens fire.

On Monday afternoon, family members were at the site of the shooting, placing memorials to Raymond and writing messages of support.

Raymond Renova was killed, and his now his father has started a GoFundMe account to help with funeral costs. The family wants to take Raymond’s body back to California.

“This was a coward act,” said Kristy Santacruz, the victim’s aunt. “These were two young men being beaten and stomped on and then shot in the face.”

Santacruz and Adreanna Renova are desperate to see the person responsible arrested.

“I am never going to hear him again, never, never,” Santacruz said. “And this guy is walking around … you coward, you think you did something.”

They say Raymond Renova was a tattoo artist living in Las Vegas.

“We are never going to see him again, we are never going to wake up to him,” Santacruz said.

Metro said the shooter was dressed in all black. Police are reviewing security footage.

“I just want to know why he did it,” said Adreanna Renova. “Why? What was the reason?”

A bystander on Fremont was also shot and injured.

“They are still out there. They could do this to anybody,” Santacruz said.

Fremont Street Experience officials wouldn’t comment on the deadly incident. Police are continuing to look for information that could lead to an arrest.