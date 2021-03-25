Sisolak’s roundtable, law enforcement address hate toward AAPI community

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A virtual roundtable discussion on violence against the AAPI community brought community leaders, law enforcement and elected officials together on Thursday.

The discussion, hosted by Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak and First Lady Kathy Sisolak, gave leaders a chance to talk about the issues they are facing and discuss solutions aimed at addressing acts of violence and discrimination.

Also Thursday, the FBI’s Las Vegas Field Office and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Nevada made statements condemning violence toward the AAPI community.

Reports of violence and hate speech against the AAPI community — Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders — have become more common during the pandemic, and are currently in the headlines following a mass shooting in Atlanta.

First Lady Kathy Sisolak is the daughter of immigrants and her father was the first Chinese dealer on Fremont Street in Las Vegas, according to a news release from the governor’s office.

“This issue is close and dear to my heart, as it is to all members of Nevada’s AAPI community,” said First Lady Sisolak. “My heritage and my culture are an important part of my identity and I firmly stand upon the belief that no one should ever be targeted or persecuted for their race, ethnicity, or the color of their skin. “

Community leaders from AAPI communities from across the state participated, along with U.S. Rep. Dina Titus, Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford, state legislators, representatives from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and the Washoe Countys Sheriff’s Office.

“Hate crimes are reprehensible and tear at the fabric of our society,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Christopher Chiou for the District of Nevada.

“Everyone deserves to feel safe in their communities — attacks based on race, ethnicity, or national origin have no place in our country,” he said. “Discrimination against Asian Americans, including the unsettling rise in crime targeting them, has unfortunately found new roots in the pandemic. Our office asks the public to please continue reporting potential hate crimes to law enforcement so that we can address civil rights violations and bring offenders to justice.”

Special Agent in Charge Aaron C. Rouse for the FBI’s Las Vegas Field Office said, “The FBI continues to actively engage in combatting hate crimes in any part of the community. We are grateful for the community support in those efforts and join in condemning any violence toward any group.”

Report hate-based crimes to the FBI online at tips.fbi.gov or by calling 1-800-CALLFBI (225-5324).

Additional information about the Department of Justice’s efforts to combat hate crimes and bias incidents can be found here:

• https://www.justice.gov/hatecrimes

• https://civilrights.justice.gov/#your-rights

• https://www.fbi.gov/investigate/civil-rights/hate-crimes#FBI-Resources