Sisolak welcomes news that National Guard costs will be reimbursed

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak on Tuesday welcomed an announcement by President Joe Biden that National Guard costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic would be reimbursed to states by the federal government.

The federal government estimates the total cost of this reimbursement at between $3 billion and $5 billion for all states. State agencies are working to determine how much this reimbursement will bring back to Nevada.

“This is extremely welcome news for the State of Nevada,” Sisolak said. “States and local governments have shouldered the immense costs of this pandemic, hampering their abilities to provide critical services to those most in need.”

The reimbursement will cover the cost of National Guard personnel and emergency costs dating back to the beginning of the pandemic in January 2020.

Reimbursement will come through the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Emergency costs for FEMA-eligible services — including masks, gloves, emergency feeding actions and sheltering at-risk populations — will be reimbursed back to January 2020.

“Most notably, we are grateful to the Biden-Harris Administration for including a retroactive 100 percent reimbursement for the mobilization of the Nevada National Guard, which was requested and denied multiple times last year,” Sisolak said. “The Nevada National Guard continues to be an immensely important part of our state’s response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and I am grateful the Biden-Harris Administration recognizes their role and is providing the necessary funding for this work and for other expenses States have incurred.”

Sisolak activated the Nevada National Guard in early April in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The COVID-10 response is both the largest and longest activation in Nevada National Guard history.

“The Nevada National Guard is honored to support our community and the residents of Nevada. The extension and authorization will allow for uninterrupted support by our Soldiers and Airmen to help bring an end to this pandemic,” said Nevada National Guard Adjutant General Major General Ondra L. Berry.