Sisolak urges resilience in 2022, thanks people on front lines against COVID-19

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In a New Year’s message to Nevadans, Gov. Steve Sisolak thanks people on the front lines in the fight against COVID-19, and addresses the threat of the omicron variant. He urges Nevadans to continue to show their resiliency.

“Nevadans are Battle Born, and we’re always looking out for one another,” he said.

And he repeats his call for everyone to get vaccinated.

“I know many Nevadans may feel tired and worn down in this moment. I understand,” Sisolak said. “But we have worked to ensure we are using all the resources we have at our disposal to try to minimize the lives lost to this virus. If you are not yet vaccinated, I encourage you to do so.”

Among those who “can never be thanked enough,” Sisolak lists frontline medical professionals, first responders, business owners and their staffs, the National Guard, educators, school administrators, parents, and “all Nevadans have made sacrifices to get us through another difficult year.”

“By nature, I am an optimist,” Sisolak said.

“I look for the good in people and, being in the Silver State, for the silver lining in the darks of days. This year, my team worked hard to pass new laws and use federal money to invest in Nevadans and our recovery,” Sisolak said. “I’ve asked my team to ensure we focus on continuing to invest these federal dollars into Nevadans during 2022 so we can help make a brighter, safer and more resilient state for all those to whom home means Nevada.”